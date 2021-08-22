DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Purchases $20,033.00 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,915.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

DXC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

