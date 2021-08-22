DXdao (DXD) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.02 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.02 million and $375,033.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $446.43 or 0.00911294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00374395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.