Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

