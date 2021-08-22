Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

