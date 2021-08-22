Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

