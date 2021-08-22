Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

