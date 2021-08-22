Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 158.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.79 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.