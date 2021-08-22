Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.