Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $282,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90.

CSTM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.