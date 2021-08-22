Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

EFT stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

