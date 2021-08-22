Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EXG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

