Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
EXG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.81.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
