Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Echo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,164,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

