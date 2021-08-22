Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 58.4% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $964,389.89 and approximately $143.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

