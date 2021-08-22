Edgeless Reaches Market Capitalization of $964,389.89 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Edgeless has a total market cap of $964,389.89 and approximately $143.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.