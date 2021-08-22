Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $57.89 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $57.89 million and approximately $804,152.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.36 or 0.00821512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00103130 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,384,063,885 coins and its circulating supply is 5,763,959,809 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

