Edgewell Personal Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 332 call options.

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

