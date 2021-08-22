EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 8,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 1st quarter worth about $68,524,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in EHang by 108.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,924,000 after acquiring an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $8,112,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

