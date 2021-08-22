Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $284.60

Shares of Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.60 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.72). Ei Group plc (EIG.L) shares last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.72), with a volume of 27,174 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83.

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

