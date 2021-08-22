Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 19,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 618,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,853,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

