Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ECIFY stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

