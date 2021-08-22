Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.55), with a volume of 421,950 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.94. The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

