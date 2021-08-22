Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.88. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

