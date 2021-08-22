Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.65.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$48.55 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The stock has a market cap of C$98.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.35.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.