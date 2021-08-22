Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.