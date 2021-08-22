Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

