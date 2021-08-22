Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

