Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €6.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.60 ($11.29).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

