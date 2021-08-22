Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $$1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,614. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

