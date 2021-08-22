EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $8,994.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00157629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.18 or 1.00103494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.81 or 0.00914848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.09 or 0.06616122 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

