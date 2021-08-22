EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM stock opened at $630.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $634.20. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

