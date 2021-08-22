Equalizer Hits 24-Hour Volume of $708,302.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $708,302.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00156967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.61 or 0.99657992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00917177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.84 or 0.06646470 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

