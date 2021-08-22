Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.89 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $15.40 or 0.00030638 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $492.97 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.46 or 0.06661983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $688.25 or 0.01369327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00375910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00136541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00646129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00333467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00326600 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

