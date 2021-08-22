ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Critical Survey

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A AVROBIO N/A -53.79% -49.85%

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and AVROBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 37.67 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.29 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -1.74

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80

AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 341.74%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

