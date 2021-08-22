Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

