Estate Counselors LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 320,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BATS IBMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,667 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.