Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. 18,519,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,521,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

