Estate Counselors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.