Estate Counselors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,762.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 1,235,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

