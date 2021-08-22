Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Tops $2.85 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Evedo has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1.99 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

