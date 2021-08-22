Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on September 15th

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $32.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $271.94 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

