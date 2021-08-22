Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG opened at $69.26 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

