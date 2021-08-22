Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $83,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

ES opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

