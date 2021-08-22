EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.15.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.