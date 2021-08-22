Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. Evogene has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Evogene by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

