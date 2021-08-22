Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

