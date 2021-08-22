Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,588 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

