Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

