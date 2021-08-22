Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $73.44 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

