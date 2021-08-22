Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of MarineMax worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarineMax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

HZO opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

