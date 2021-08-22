Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $697,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.